Lake Co. deputies chase man, who hits deer with his vehicle, then flees on foot and fires at deputy, reports say

LAKE COUNTY — On March 14 at 5:10 a.m., Lake County deputies received a notification from Manistee County Dispatch that Manistee County Deputies were involved in a pursuit that was the result of an incident that occurred earlier at a residence in Cleon Township in Manistee County.

The suspect was driving a late model Mazda with an address in Irons, deputies said.

At 5:33 a.m., a deputy from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle traveling north on Irons Road near 9 Mile Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which resulted in a brief chase where the suspect vehicle struck a deer on Irons Road, south of 7 ½ Mile Road in Eden Township, deputies said.

The suspect then exited the vehicle while running into the woods where then the suspect produced a handgun and shot at the deputy, officials said. The deputy returned fire with his service pistol, and the suspect was struck several times, deputies said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Irons, was taken by Aero-Med to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and appears to be in stable condition, officials said.

The deputy was not injured during the incident, officials said.

With the incident being an officer involved shooting, the criminal investigation was turned over to the Michigan State Police, who are now investigating the incident.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Sauble-Elk-Eden Fire Department, Norman Township Fire Department and Aero-Med.