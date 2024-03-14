Enjoy a few sips while you create your masterpiece at Wine & Canvas in Cadillac

Paint your Pet - Wine & Canvas

At Wine & Canvas in Cadillac, instructors provide artistic instruction and encouragement in an interactive studio setting. Visitors can sip on their favorite beverages while enjoying good company and leaving with a personalized work of art.

With classes available for all age groups, there is something for everyone at Wine & Canvas. Upcoming events include:

Stained Glass

Glass Blowing

Painting - Landscapes, Plants, Animals, Etc.

Open Studio Time

A Variety of Seasonal Crafts

Private Parties/Classes

and “Paint your Pet” events (VERY popular. If interested its recommended you book in advance)

For more information and a list of all upcoming events visit the Wine & Canvas - Cadillac website.