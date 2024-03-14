Amish buggy safety in the spotlight again after crash in Montcalm County

Nearly 11,000 Amish people call Michigan home, and the ethnoreligious group has deep roots in the state. But a lot has changed since the first settlement was established in 1895, including how most people travel on a daily basis.

In recent years. several high-profile crashes involving motor vehicles and Amish buggies have sparked a debate on how safe sharing the roads is.

Michigan State Police are currently looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit an Amish buggy just this week in Montcalm County. Three young girls - 13, 10, and 8 - were operating the buggy when it was struck. The driver fled the scene, according to troopers, but he was described as a man around 60 years old, with reddish-blond hair.

In the early hours of March 10, 2022, a man and his wife traveling by buggy in Montcalm County were struck by a pickup truck that crossed the center line and hit the couple and their horse. Both buggy passengers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and their horse died.

Often drivers of the vehicle are not seriously injured, but many of those traveling in the buggies are dealing with critical injuries.

In March of last year, two children died in a crash between a buggy and motor vehicle in Wexford County. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

In the weeks following that incident, a witness to the crash, Courtney Harmon from Mesick, began raising awareness regarding sharing the road with buggies. That crash, similar to the one in Montcalm County, occurred in the morning hours as families were traveling to school and work.

“You know, being there? I just felt an instant connection to the kids. I felt like they could be mine or any kid, and I just felt like I needed to take care of them,” said Courtney in an interview with 9&10 reporters last year.

Courtney and her husband, Kyle, have attempted conversations with the township, road commission and Michigan State Police, trying to figure out what can be done. They encountered roadblocks such as required traffic surveys and other regulations required to make any changes to a roadway.

“That road is dangerous. It’s a dangerous situation. Any time you’ve got cars traveling 60 miles an hour and people going 10-15 miles an hour in a horse and buggy, it’s not a good mixture,” said Kyle in an interview with 9&10 reporters.

According to Michigan law, “All persons riding in an Amish buggy or horse drawn carriage are considered separate pedestrian units, assuming a motor vehicle was also involved in the crash.” Pedestrians have the right away in most cases on the road, and motor vehicles are required to yield to them.

While driving through Amish communities, it is important to stay vigilant and drive with caution. Here are some tips to keep in mind courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation: