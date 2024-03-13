St. Patrick’s Day 2024 events in Northern Michigan

FILE - St. Patrick's Day at the Evening Post in Clare

Irish eyes are smiling all over Northern Michigan this weekend! St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, and celebrations will take place Saturday or Sunday in more than a few spots in the area. Below is a guide to events we’ve heard about. If you know of one we should add to the list, please email us at News@910mediagroup.com.

Clare Irish Festival

o https://www.claremichigan.com/irish-festival/

o March 13th –17th

St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili (traditional Irish folk dance), Cadillac

o March 17th 2-4pm

o 601 Chestnut St. Cadillac, MI 49601

o Free event. All ages welcome.

o Northern Lights Irish Dancers

Ludington St. Patrick’s Day celebration

o March 16th – Irish Job 5k/10k. Starts at 9am.

o March 16th – Beers with Friends pub crawl. 8 bars. No cost outside of what you eat/drink. Wear green

o March 16th – Jamesport Brewing Company 4th annual beer run. 1-3pm

o March 17th – St. Patrick’s Day performance w/ Ben Traverse

o March 16th – Craft Day. Sandcastles Children’s Museum. $9. All supplies provided.

o March 17th – Cookie Decorating. 1-3pm. L.A.C.A.

69th annual Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

o March 17th 2pm

o Family friendly and open to the community

o “Irish music, captivating floats, and shamrocks a plenty”

St. Patrick’s Puzzling Party Petoskey

o Teams of four race against time and rivals to finish 500 piece puzzle. Appetizers and drinks served. Prizes to top three teams.

o March 15th 5:30 PM and March 16th 5:30 PM. Limited spots. Signup- Grandpashorters.com

Leapin’ Leprechaun 5k: Traverse City

o Starts at Lake Ave in Old Town. Afterparty at Brady’s Bar. March 16th

Whiskey/Bourbon Cocktail Class: Traverse City

o Hosted at The Cooks’ house March 16th. No supplies needed.

o Class begins at 11am. Tickets at MyNorthTickets.com

o More Traverse City events at https://www.traversecity.com/blog/post/how-to-celebrate-st-patricks-day-in-traverse-city/

St. Patrick’s Day Crawl for a Cure: Bellaire

o Chain of Lakes Relay for Life. March 16th. Visit local businesses with completing a bingo card for prizes.

o Tickets available on MyNorthTickets.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pub Crawl: Cheboygan

o Main Street in Cheboygan. Inaugural “Wee” St. Patrick’s Day Parade – 5pm.

o Music and drink specials all around town afterwards. Knockabouts playing at 7:30 at The Opera House.

Blackthorn coming to Crooked Tree Arts Center: Petoskey

o Irish Celtic band. Very popular in the area. Traditional tunes to jigs to contemporary hits.

o March 16th

Events in Southern Michigan

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade – Grand Ledge

o March 16th 2pm. Starts in Downtown Grand Ledge goes down Bridge street.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Holland

o March 16th Noon. Starts at Civic Center and travels east on 8th street.

Port Huron St. Patty’s Pub Crawl

o March 16th 1-7pm. Buses wristbands can be purchased to take you between bars safely. 19 bars participating.

66th annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade

o March 16th. Begins at the Irish plaza between Lodge Freeway & Sixth Street and travels along Michigan Ave. to Fourteenth Street.