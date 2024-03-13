Man arrested after backing his vehicle into another in apparent road rage incident, Grand Traverse deputies say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On March 9 at 12:43 a.m., a Grand Traverse County deputy was sent to a report of a road rage incident involving a crash near Hammond Road and Rasho Road in East Bay Township.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, he was met by a 46-year-old Kalkaska County man, deputies said. The man explained he was driving east on Hammond Road returning home after picking up his passenger from the airport, deputies said.

He explained that a truck, also traveling east on Hammond Road, began driving erratically behind him and was trying to pass, deputies said.

Advertisement

The man said he pulled off the road to try to avoid the other driver, but they pulled over in front of his vehicle, deputies said.

The suspect, later identified as a 26-year-old East Bay Township man, then put his truck in reverse and slammed into the victim’s vehicle, causing substantial damage, deputies said. The suspect then fled the scene, deputies said.

The deputy was able to use information from the victim and other police resources to identify the suspect and locate him, officials said. The man was arrested and is currently at the Grand Traverse County Jail.



