Head to Grand Traverse Pie Company to celebrate ‘Pi’ Day with a slice

TRAVERSE CITY — Jan. 23 may have been National Pie Day, but Thursday, March 14 is Pi Day!

That date, 3/14, is recognized in honor of the famous mathematical number pi (π), whose first three digits are 3.14 (you might remember pi from the formula for the length around a circle, 2πr).

Grand Traverse Pie Company is celebrating the date with their annual tradition of welcoming the public in for a free slice of pie. They said they take every chance they get to celebrate their claim to fame.

“Seeing all the people that have never been here, and the experience that they get coming in and seeing all the treats that we have, and encouraging to try something new, it’s fun. We celebrate pie in every category we can. Any opportunity is a good day,” said Heather Bailey, general manager.

You’ll get a free slice of pie with any purchase on Thursday.