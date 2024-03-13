Find your ride to get out on the water at the annual Traverse City Boat Show

TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Traverse City Boat Show at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center is this weekend

The premiere event of its kind in Northern Michigan features pontoons, speed boats, tow boats and every in-between.

There will also be several boat dealers from around the region to help you get out and have boatloads of fun on the water.

“We live in a beautiful part of Michigan. We’re surrounded by lakes, East Bay, West Bay, Torch, Elk, Long. Take advantage of what we have here,” said Andrew MacDonald, Traverse City Boat Show producer.

“Come on out. Check out the boats. There may be one right for you. It’s really fun to put together the boat dealer with the buyer. And when you watch that process come together on that for families involved or kids are involved, it’s a pretty cool thing.”

The boat show is Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17. Tickets are available at the door.

You can find more information about prices and times by clicking here.