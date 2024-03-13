Excellence in Education: Kellie Jo West with Winans Elementary

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Kellie Jo West with Winans Elementary, part of the Waverly Community School District.

Q: Teaching is really important to you. I can tell. Tell me about that.

A: It’s been my passion my entire life. I believe in education, that it can change people’s worlds, and I’ve always felt like I can make a difference there.

Kellie Jo from Winans Elementary, part of the Waverly Community School District, receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.