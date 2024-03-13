Cadillac police say they were fired at by unknown shooter

CADILLAC — On March 12 around 9 p.m., Cadillac Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of Whaley Street and Lester Street for a report of people verbally arguing in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the caller before checking the area on foot since the exact location of the argument was unknown, police said.

While in the area on foot, officers heard what sounded like two distinct gunshots of a smaller caliber heading in their direction, they said. Officers took cover but were unable to pinpoint the exact location of the source of the shots, they said.

Advertisement

All officers involved in the incident were unharmed.

Cadillac police were assisted on the scene by Michigan State Police troopers as well as deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office during a search of the neighborhood that lasted roughly an hour and a half.

The Cadillac police are looking for assistance from the community in identifying a suspect and location in this incident and encourage anyone with any information to contact the Cadillac Police Department at 231-775-3491. Additionally, tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 800-528-8234 or online at https://casotips.com/.



