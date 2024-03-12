Woman killed in US-131 crash in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY — On March 12 at 7:38 a.m., the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on US-131 just south of Dead Man Hill Road in Warner Township.

A 59-year-old female from Muskegon was traveling north on US-131 in a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, where it hit a southbound 2019 Subaru Outback at a glancing head-on angle, deputies said.

The Outback was being driven by a 70-year-old woman from Emmet County, deputies said.

The driver of the Outback was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the Grand Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies reported.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, the Star Township Fire Department, the Elmira Fire Department, the Otsego County EMS Rescue and the TAA Township Ambulance Authority.

The crash remains under investigation.