Traverse Connect opens nominations for business, community awards

TRAVERSE CITY ­– Northwest Michigan’s growing and thriving small businesses and the next generation of business leaders will be recognized by the region’s business community in a new program from Traverse Connect this spring.

The Traverse Connect Business and Community Achievement Awards will recognize young professionals, economic impact, community or civic service, and demonstrated achievement in the following categories:

TCYP Member of the Year: An individual between the ages of 21 and 40 with a minimum of one year of experience in their chosen career, community involvement, and demonstrated participation in professional improvement through education or programs.

Advertisement

Economic Impact: A business with more than five employees that has made significant contributions to the economic vitality of the region through business growth, job creation, investment in infrastructure, and participation in other endeavors that benefit the community.

Best New Business: A standout business that has been operating for at least six months but no more than two years and has demonstrated excellence and a commitment to giving back to the community.

Nominations will be accepted on the Traverse Connect website through March 29. The Traverse Connect Board of Directors will select three finalists for each award, who will be announced the week of April 8. Award recipients will be selected through live voting and announced at the Distinguished Service Award Luncheon on May 22, 2024.

Full details of award criteria and a nomination form are available at traverseconnect.com/achievementawards.



