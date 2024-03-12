Traverse City students learn about opioid addiction, stigma surrounding it

TRAVERSE CITY — East Middle School is working with students to help spread awareness of the opioid crisis in the area.

In 2018, Jodi Mackey and her students created the documentary “Predator and Prey,” showcasing the epidemic. Since then, Addiction Treatment Services have come to the school to educate students and break down the stigma attached to addiction.

Nancy Dow, who appeared in the documentary, had a daughter who lost her battle with opiod addiction. She says she shares her story so that students can help change the way people perceive addiction.

“I’m not alone. I’m here with two other moms that lost their sons. And the three of us have become the closest friends. To us, the best way that we can honor our sons and daughters is to do the work we’re doing today. And I can’t think of a better audience than the students at East Middle School,” said Nancy Dow, Moms on a Mission.

Nancy also says she wants students to share what they learned with their families.