Sault area students will see SpaceX launch their science project into space

SAULT STE. MARIE — Six students from Sault Area Public Schools are headed to Florida to watch a rocket launch.

Team Space Shell 6, a group of Sault area girls, participated in a Higher Orbits summer camp in 2023. The two seventh graders and four freshman designed an experiment to measure cellular respiration yeast growth in outer space.

Their project won, and as a result it will be taken to the International Space Station for research.

SpaceX’s Dragon is scheduled to take off March 21 at 3:50 p.m. Almost a year after that summer camp, the girls say it’s exciting to see their hard work pay off.

“Winning was [an] even bigger opportunity and now going to Florida is just mind-blowing that we put this together. We are from a small town, and that we get to down to Cape Canaveral and see a space ship launch I think it is totally awesome,” said Evelyn Weber, Team Space Shell 6.

You can watch the launch on the NASA and SpaceX live streams.