Rubén D. Muñoz

GAYLORD — A priest has been suspended from the Diocese of Gaylord pending investigation.

In a statement, the Diocese said on March 6 it became aware of information that Father Rubén D. Muñoz “may have violated diocesan policies and protocols.”

Muñoz has been on an unrelated leave of absence since early February. As the diocese investigates, they said Muñoz cannot present himself as a priest.

