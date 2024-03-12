Mt. Pleasant receives grant to revitalize homes in the area

MT. PLEASANT — Mt. Pleasant just received a $50,000 grant to help beautify its neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Program grant comes from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The program aims to improve quality of life for residents of low or moderate income, by fixing both safety and cosmetic issues.

Mt. Pleasant has participated in the program since 2020 and has improved 37 homes for about $400,000. Fire Chief Doug Lobsinger talked to us about the impact he’s seen from the grants.

Advertisement

“A lot of the projects are roofing projects, siding, windows, front porches, entry doorways, things of that nature. This helps our community maintain vitality, maintain the neighborhoods, help provide people with some home improvements that maybe wouldn’t have been able to,” said Lobsinger.

Lobsinger says this is the ninth round of grants for Mt. Pleasant. The City plans to match the $50,000 grant.