Bills requiring AED placement in Michigan schools pass committee unanimously

A new grant means places around Northern Michigan will be better equipped to handle heart attacks. ... Munson Community Health Center Receives Grant To Distribute AEDs To Local Communities (910 Media Group)

A Michigan House committee unanimously passed a pair of bills Tuesday requiring schools to keep automated external defibrillators — or AEDs— close to athletic facilities and maintain response plans in case of an emergency.

According to the American Heart Association, a shock from an AED Is one of the most important factors to ensuring survival from cardiac arrest. Only about 10% of patients receive AED treatment in the three minutes following their episode, but the survival rate among those who do is around 90%.

“This is common sense legislation that will protect the lives of student athletes, school personnel and families,” said Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming.

Advertisement

The legislation also requires high school coaches to be certified in AED and CPR administration. About 90% of Michigan schools already have an AED.

According to the CDC, over 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital per year. Use of an AED Is one of the most effective ways to save someone’s life before emergency responders can arrive.

Cindie DeWolf, a representative for the American Heart Association, said that the bill would both increase access to AEDs and public awareness on their effectiveness.

“Staff, students, and visitors can become lifesavers when they’re properly trained and empowered to administer care before EMS arrives,” she said.

Advertisement

DeWolf spoke with Alex Bowerson, a former student athlete who suffered cardiac arrest during wrestling practice. His coach and teammates weren’t sure what to do, but a nearby ER nurse shocked him with an AED.

“I would not have had such a great outcome if it wasn’t for an AED and someone who knew what to do,” he said. “Ambulance in a rural communities took about 15 minutes to show up. I don’t think there’s any possible chance I would have survived if there was no AED in my school.”

The legislation comes after several high-profile cardiac incidents among athletes, including LeBron James’s son and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. Both players were likely saved by the use of an AED shortly after their episodes.

The proposals have earned the support of the NFL, which has emphasized emergency readiness after Hamlin’s incident.

The bills have received bipartisan support and could be passed into law for the 2025-26 school year. The package now goes to the House, where it will likely be considered in the coming weeks.