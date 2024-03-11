World-class musician coming to American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac

On Saturday, March 16 the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac will welcome Michigan vocalist and performer Jennifer Christiansen to help raise funds for the many community events hosted by the American Legion throughout the year.

This event is open to the public, so even if you’re not a member of the American Legion you are more than welcome to attend and support this wonderful cause. All proceeds stay within the community. To purchase tickets you can call Post 94 2nd Vice Commander Chris Christiansen at 443-803-4954, or tickets will be available at the door.

Unable to make it? There are plenty of ways that you can support the American Legion:

Mondays: Taco Night

Wednesdays: Burger Day (best burger I’ve had in Michigan and less than $8 with fries! - Eric Brazeal)

Fridays: Fish Fridays

Jennifer Christiansen



