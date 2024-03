TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools administration staff are getting a change of scenery.

TCAPS is moving admin from the Ida Tompkins building off Webster to the Glenn Loomis building on S. Oak St., the former home of TCAPS’ Montessori School.

The school district said the Ida Tompkins building was purchased by Boardman Building, LLC for $750,000, with plans to convert the structure into condos.

Admin operations at the Glenn Loomis building will begin May 27.