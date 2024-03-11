Rachel Rademacher hopes to make Bill Froehlich a coffee lover! Will she succeed?

If you’ve caught Bill and Rachel co-hosting Good Day Northern Michigan, you may have heard them chat about Rachel’s love for coffee and Bill’s lack of experience with the classic morning drink. To solve this issue, Rachel took Bill to one of her favorite coffee spots, NoBo Mrkt in Traverse City, to give him a deep dive into all things coffee.

She breaks it down step by step to give Bill some history about the different espresso drinks, then they jump into taste testing.

Rachel hopes the knowledge and encouragement will help Bill order something besides a hot chocolate next time he’s in a coffee shop. But did Rachel succeed? Did Bill finally become a coffee drinker? You’ll have to watch the video to find out.

