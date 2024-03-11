Officials give details on siting laws, state override of local denials

Michigan’s utility regulator heard expert and citizen testimony last week regarding a controversial energy project approval law that goes into effect later this year.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, the state body tasked with supervising gas and electricity providers, held the meeting last week to provide more information to staff members and offer a comment period for members of the public.

Passed by Democratic lawmakers last year, Public Act 233 shifts ultimate authority over the approval of large-scale solar and wind projects from local commissions to the MPSC. While the approval process would still need to begin at the local level, the Commission would be able to override decisions made by lower bodies.

The Commission’s three members are appointed by the governor. All three current members have been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,

The change has proven controversial. Democratic supporters say the shift will allow the state to more easily meet clean energy goals and expand options for rural landowners to host renewable projects on their property, while Republican opponents say the law limits the power of local authorities and stifles opposition from neighbors of proposed project sites. The Commission doesn’t gain their new authority until Nov. 29 this year,

As the Commission considers the processes through which the policy will be implemented, the body is hosting a public comment period. The first meeting was held last week and the other will be held virtually at 1:30 p.m. on March 19. A sign up page for the meeting can be found here.

Reka Holley, legislative liaison for the MPSC, said in last week’s meeting that project applications will follow one of two paths, depending on local ordinances.

The distinction depends on the passage of local “compatible renewable energy ordinances,” or CREOs. A CREO is a local ordinance allowing for renewable energy construction in that given unit, as long as local regulations aren’t more strict than state policies.

For municipalities without a CREO — communities without renewable siting ordinances or with ordinances more strict than state regulations — developers would still need to begin with the relevant local planning commission, presenting their plan for public comment and consideration.

After a likely denial from the commission, developers are able to file a request for approval with the MPSC. The developer must also put forward a maximum of $150,000 to affected local units as compensation for the time and resources spent on the communities making their appeals to the Commission.

For CREO communities, local commissions are given 120 days to approve or deny an application from a developer. If this time elapses or the project is denied despite falling within the state’s regulations, developers can file with the Commission for consideration. In this case, no funding is provided from the developer to support local bodies.

Developers can also appeal if a CREO is amended during the original review process. If an override from the Commission is granted, the community is considered to no longer have a CREO, leading future developments in the area down the non-CREO path.

For both paths, an order must be issued by the MPSC within one year of the application’s filing.

In considering approval requests, the MPSC is able to consider a multitude of factors, including the public benefits, the diminishment of farmland and compliance with local environmental and construction permits. Unlike some authorities in its purview, the Commission isn’t able to exercise eminent domain to claim additional land.

Questions still remain on how the process will look once implemented later this year. Sarah Mills, director of the University of Michigan’s Center for EmPowering Communities, said that the Commission needs to determine how overlapping municipal regulations should apply to project proposals.

“Communities need to be ready well before November,” she said at the meeting. “Better understanding from everyone’s perspective how MPSC is going to review proposals will help developers and local governments understand what’s the likelihood of a project going through the state versus a local — even if not CREO — option.”