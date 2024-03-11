Men stop at home for help, and one breaks in when he realizes the owners are gone, Montcalm Co. deputies say

MONTCALM COUNTY — Deputies were sent to a report of an illegal entry into a home in the 15000 block of West Howard City-Edmore Road in Winfield Township at 7:57 p.m. on March 8.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Edmore, deputies said.

The initial call was from a Greenville man reporting he and the Edmore man were travelling on Howard City-Edmore Road when they noticed they were almost out of gasoline, according to reports. The two stopped at a home to ask for assistance, deputies said.

The Edmore man went to the home but instead of knocking and asking for help, the man entered the home, deputies said. After a short period of time of not returning to the car, the Greenville man called 911, according to reports.

The deputies arrived and said they spotted the Edmore man in the home through a window.

The deputies learned the homeowners were away and gave loud commands to the Edmore man to exit the home, but the commands went ignored, deputies said.

The deputies entered the home and during the search for the suspect, found that he had locked himself in a bedroom, they said.

The door was forced open, and the Edmore man was taken into custody, deputies said.

The prosecutor’s office authorized charges for illegal entry and resisting and obstructing a police officer, and the man is currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

Howard City-Edmore Road was shut down for approximately one and one-half hours during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch, the Michigan State Police, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, and the Lakeview Fire District Department.