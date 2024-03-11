Meals on Wheels kicks off ‘March for Meals’ fundraiser in Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Meals on Wheels program kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the year, “March for Meals,” with an event at Moomers in Traverse City.

The nonprofit said they are still feeling the effects from COVID – loss of funding and rising costs.

Meals on Wheels senior nutrition manager Lisa Robitshek said it’s a blessing for their volunteers to give back to the community.

“They’ve given their whole lives for other people. They have been veterans, they’ve been teachers, they’ve been factory workers, They’ve taken care of their families,” said Robitshek.

NMCAA said March for Meals is a great opportunity for the entire community to help out this month.

“That could be other businesses that maybe want to give 10% of restaurant sales for a day in March, or individuals sending donations, or businesses sending donations,” said Robitshek.

Robitshek said only 30% of their funding comes from state and federal funding. The rest is covered through private donations.

“All the costs are up. That just means we have to raise more. We just have to work a little harder and just keep reaching out to the community more and more to make sure that we can always, again, be there for seniors when they need us the most,” said Robitshek.

Amanda Mettler, Meals on Wheels coordinator for Wexford and Missaukee County, said increasing costs are impacting seniors as well.

“As we all know, groceries are more expensive for everyone,” said Mettler. “A lot of our seniors are on a fixed income, and it’s harder for them to buy nutritious meals at the grocery store.”

But Mettler said it’s about more than just making sure seniors get a meal. For some, it’s a rare opportunity for human connection.

“There are some people who have no family here at all. We may be the only person that they see that day or days at a time. There may be people that do have family here, but they have other obligations. They work during the day or it’s difficult to get to them,” said Robitshek.

For more information on how to become a paid driver, volunteer or how to donate, please click here.