Cute kittens Rose and Starry Night available at TC Paws Cat Rescue

Rose - TC Paws Cat Rescue

Rose is a short-haired spayed young female with a lot of love to give. She is an affectionate, playful, and cuddly kitten who is difficult to get a good photo of because she keeps rolling over for belly rubs. She gets along with everything and everyone but especially her brother Starry Night who she is bonded with. TC Paws would like to keep this dynamic duo together.

Click here for more information on Rose.

Starry Night - TC Paws Cat Rescue

Next up is Rose’s brother Starry Night. Starry Night is a domestic short hair neutered male. Starry Night is a bit shy at first having met so many new people but he quickly warms up to people and his surroundings, especially if his sister Rose is near by to give him comfort. Starry Night, like his sister, gets along very well with children and other cats. TC Paws would like to keep this dynamic duo together.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on Starry Night.

Help bring Lucy home!

*IMPORTANT COMMUNITY REQUEST*

In addition to our adoptables, Melissa also brought to our attention that one of their cats that has been adopted is missing in the Traverse City area. Lucy was last seen on March 3rd in the Slabtown neighborhood. The latest reported sightings has her near Spruce & Randolph streets as well as near Monroe & Hill Street intersection.

If you do see her, don’t try and chase her if she seems scared, but instead connect with TC Paw Cat Rescue or call Melissa: (231) 944-9018. Let’s bring this sweet girl home!