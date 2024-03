The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office say that they arrested a 40-year-old man after he broke into a business on the 7100 block of W. 80th St. in Sheridan Township and stole several thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Deputies say that they were able to find a suspect vehicle and a suspect through their investigation.

The man from Holton was arrested on felony charged and is lodged at the Newaygo County Jail. He name is not being released at this time.