Car drives through home in Cadillac, man charged with OWI

Early Saturday morning, the Cadillac Police Department responded to a car driving into a home on the 500th block of Linden St.

When officers arrived, they found that the car had driven into the side of the home. The front half of the car went through a wall and was partially inside the house.

Emergency responders then removed the car from the home, as it filled up with smoke.

Police say that car did not make the curve on Haynes St. and went over the curb into the grassy area, hitting an electrical pole, then driving into the home.

The driver, a Cadillac man, was charged with OWI and leaving the scene of a hit and run accident.

No injuries were reported.