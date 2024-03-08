Still time to register for the Grand Traverse Bay Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Polar Plunge is this weekend, and people will be lined up to get in some ice-cold water for a good cause.

Participants collect donations that go to Special Olympics of Michigan to help with sports and training, anti-bullying education and health and wellness.

Some of those participants got in the water Friday for a little “practice.”

“It’s been our 11th year and we just keep coming back. Every year Mike says to me, ‘Not doing it.’ And then what happens? I do it every year. He does it every year. We’ve raised together over $100,000 for Special Olympics, so we’re pretty excited and really appreciate everybody’s support too,” said

There’s still time to register to plunge or make a donation online. If you are donating on behalf of a participant or organization, there is a spot to include their name on the donation form.