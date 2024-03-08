International Women’s Day: Celebrating female business leaders in Northern Michigan

March 8 is International Women’s Day, which celebrates the often overlooked contributions made by women that make the world a better place for all of us.

We sit down with two local female business leaders to discuss their entrepreneurial journey and what advice they would offer to the next generation of women that want to start their own business.

Our first guest is Kimberly Savoie, owner of Synergy Creative a digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, site maintenance, and search engine optimization (also known as S.E.O.) to help businesses expand their digital footprint and connect with a larger audience.

Advertisement

Synergy Creative

Next we speak with the owner of Moondance Flower Farm, Lindsay McLaughlin. At Moondance they host a variety of events and offer flower subscriptions and U-Pick.

Located in the middle of historic Old Mission Peninsula, Moondance Flower Farm is a great place to hold your next event, enjoy one of their yoga classes, or just stroll the U-Pick flowers.

Moondance Flower Farm

Both of these talented business leaders are a part of a local female entrepreneur network referred to at SheEO which celebrates women run businesses every day. Founded by Brittany Madden the owner of Dashing Departures, the SheEO group support each other and provide advice on succeeding in business in Northern Michigan.

Dashing Departures

If you are interested in joining the SheEO’s group email found Brittany Madden at Dashingdeparture@gmail.com