Houghton Lake troopers stop a breaking and entering in progress

ROSCOMMON COUNTY - Michigan State Police troopers said Friday that they were able to stop a breaking and entering as it was happening.

On Feb. 29 around 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a report of breaking and entering in progress at a vacant commercial building on West Branch Road.

Troopers arrived to find the suspects on the premises with stolen property in their truck, they said.

The suspects were initially arrested for misdemeanor larceny, however, a further investigation led to enough probable cause being developed to execute a search warrant at one of the suspect’s homes, troopers said. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, unlawful firearms and ammunition, several stolen vehicles, along with many other stolen items, troopers said.

Several of the items recovered were identified as stolen, and they were reported to other law enforcement agencies throughout Michigan, troopers said.

This investigation is ongoing, and the suspects are facing numerous felony charges.

Houghton Lake troopers were assisted by an MSP Canine Team, MSP Emergency Support Team, Roscommon County Sheriff Office and Richfield Twp Public Safety.