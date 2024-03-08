Come out to Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s Winter Warm Up on Saturday

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Whiskey Co. is hosting their family-friendly Winter Warm Up event on Saturday afternoon.

It’s free to attend, with outdoor yard games and live music. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase, and even an exclusive opportunity to taste some of their award-winning whiskeys.

“It’s so important to us, especially in the off season, to create an environment to bring people together. That’s why whiskey is such a magical spirit. And we’re also excited tomorrow to debut some fun spirits that have been hiding in our Rick House, which is our barrel warehouse, for years. We’re going to be debuting them as a bit of a teaser to anybody who comes,” said Chris Fredrickson, owner and co-founder.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m., and an ID is required for tastings.