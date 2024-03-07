Spicer’s Boat City celebrates 60 years of business in Northern Michigan

HOUGHTON LAKE — Spicer’s Boat City is celebrating 60 years in business.

The family-owned company was founded in 1964. Since then, Spicer’s has grown to become a nationally-recognized dealer, ranked 12th of the top 100 dealers in North America by Boating Industry Magazine in 2023.

They said the key to their growth has been adapting to changes in the industry and customers’ needs.

“We have some employees [who have] been with us for 20 years, ten of them, and three have been here over 30 years. So we like to think that along the way we’ve really gained a lot of knowledge and experience. We all love what we do, and I love what I do. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” said Phillip Spicer, president of Spicer’s Boat City.

To celebrate their major milestone, you can check out the first Four Winns boat built specifically for Phillip Spicer’s grandmother Ann in their showroom.