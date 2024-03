TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a husband and wife were arrested in Grant Township for several counts of child abuse.

Deputies received a tip from Children’s Protective Services about the alleged abuse.

They identified four victims, two boys ages 15 and 17, and two 17-year-old girls. Deputies said the woman arrested is their biological mom.

The home was searched on Feb. 29 and the husband and wife were arrested. CPS placed the children in a different home.