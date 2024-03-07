Michigan senator wants voters to decide if state should keep daylight saving time

LANSING — State Sen. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) this week introduced a proposal that would allow Michigan voters to decide whether to continue with daylight saving time.

Albert sponsored Senate Bill 770. If approved by the Legislature, Albert’s bill would put the question of continuing to observe daylight saving time on the ballot for Michigan voters in the November 2024 election.

”It has been more than 100 years since our nation first experimented with daylight saving time, and we find ourselves still asking the same question: Why do we do this?” Albert said. “I, for one, cannot find a valid reason. It seems to me that changing our clocks twice a year is a poor and unnecessary policy. But I know opinions differ, and daylight saving time affects every Michigander in some way. That is why I propose putting this to a vote of the people.”

Advertisement

RELATED: 9&10 News explains the history of the time changes

Daylight saving time for this year begins on Sunday, March 10, and runs until early November. Clocks are moved ahead one hour in the spring and moved back one hour in the fall.

The twice-yearly time change would be discontinued if Michigan were to stay year-round on standard time.