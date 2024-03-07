Michigan sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Hawaii on March 20

Seaman 2nd Class Raymond Boynton

A sailor who was born in Grandville, Michigan, which is near Grand Rapids, will be buried in Hawaii on March 20.

Seaman 2nd Class Raymond Boynton died in the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor. A group that works to identify remains of soldiers killed in the attack was able to identify Boynton.

The effort, known as Project Oklahoma, began in 2015. At that time, 388 service members were unaccounted for, but since then, 356 have been identified.

Advertisement

Boynton, who was born May 3, 1922, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Hawaii.



