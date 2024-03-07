Habitat for Humanity searches for Isabella Co. family to move into newest home

ISABELLA COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County is looking for a family for its latest home that will be unveiled next week.

Executive Director, Kim Friedrich said the non-profit will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony next Thursday, March 14th.

The 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, located in Mt. Pleasant is the 40th home the organization has built in Isabella County, with the help of community partners.

Advertisement

Friedrich said families interested in the home are welcome to come to next week’s event.

“We’re looking for families who are renting that are interested in being a homeowner. So families who have been renting and really have always wanted to own their own home. So a first time homeowner, a family that makes at least 30,000 annually a year that has interest in it, partnering with us,” said Friedrich.

The ribbon cutting is from 4 to 6 pm. For more information, please click here.