Gaylord troopers, firefighters and more play broomball to raise money for community outreach

GAYLORD — On Sunday, the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post will take on the Gaylord Fire department, and Inland Lake teachers will take on Wernig Chevrolet, in a game of broomball.

Broomball is played on the ice, but players don’t wear skates and use brooms and a ball instead of sticks and a puck.

The goal is to collect donations for the State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) which provides outreach, mentoring and volunteer work in the community.

Advertisement

“To be able to give back to our communities is everything that we do. I mean, we’ll never be rich or famous, we’re good with that. The reason that you get into law enforcement, they want to help their community,” said Trooper Corey Hebner. “This is one of those really cool ways where people see us outside the uniform, see that we’re people, see that we’re dads and teachers and see us in a different role.”

The games at the Otsego County Sportsplex run 3 to 4:30 p.m., March 10. If you can’t attend the game to make a donation, you can make one online.