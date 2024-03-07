Skip to Main
Community celebrates Father Fred volunteer Joyce McManus’ 95th birthday

Rachel Rademacher, Jeremy Erickson
03/07/2024 4:50 PM EST

TRAVERSE CITY — Joyce McManus has been volunteering at the Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City for over 18 years. She’s a beloved member of the team, and on March 5th, she turned 95-years-old. That’s right, at 95 Joyce is still giving her time weekly at the foundation. Her son Joe McManus, says she won’t miss a Wednesday of volunteering for anything, even a vacation.

The team at the Father Fred Foundation wanted to do something special for Joyce on this monumental day. So, on Wednesday, March 5th, they surprised Joyce with a birthday party to thank her for her dedication to the community. It was clear from the party turnout, that Joyce makes a positive impact on everyone she crosses paths with.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went to the party to celebrate Joyce and learn more about her years of volunteering.

