Central Day Care Center in Traverse City closes due to lack of insurance coverage

TRAVERSE CITY — Central Day Care Center in Grand Traverse County will close its doors on March 15.

In a letter to families and staff on Wednesday, the center said it hasn’t been able to secure adequate insurance and will be forced to shut down, at least temporarily, until it can get coverage.

It’s not clear why Central Day Care Center is having trouble getting coverage. However, in 2022 the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regularity Affairs found several violations at the center including staff clapping in kids’ faces, violating a state law on time-outs and taking away meals.

In 2023, an employee at the center was charged with two counts of child abuse for allegedly handling toddlers in a rough manner on camera.