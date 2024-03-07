Alpena man could face 20 years in prison for home invasion

An Alpena man is facing legal trouble for breaking and entering.

The charges come after a man called 911-saying a stranger forced their way into his house in Alpena earlier this week.

After the caller confronted the stranger with a gun-he ran to the basement.

When police arrived-they say they found Shane Tomcheck and took him into custody.

He’s facing charges of home invasion, destruction of property, and a drug charge.

Officers believe he was under the influence of narcotics at the time.

He could face up to 20 years in prison.