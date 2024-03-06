State police say Alpena woman arrested downstate after stealing truck and handgun locally

Olivia Elizabeth McKinnon

ALPENA COUNTY — On Feb. 24 at 11:15 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was called to a report of a stolen vehicle and handgun from a residence on Kleve Road in Ossineke.

The victim stated 25-year-old Olivia Elizabeth McKinnon from Alpena had stolen his 2014 Ram pickup truck and a 9mm handgun from his residence, troopers said. McKinnon had been renting a room from the victim for the past several weeks, troopers said.

The trooper reviewed the home’s security footage and observed McKinnon leaving the residence in the stolen truck, state police said.

A statewide law enforcement broadcast was issued, and the stolen vehicle was found in the parking lot of a motel on Dix Highway in Lincoln Park, troopers said.

Detectives knocked on the door and said they identified McKinnon when she answered.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s motel room, troopers said. There, detectives said they found the stolen pistol and a quantity of prescription pills, along with the stolen truck in the parking lot.

McKinnon was sent to the local jail and later taken to the Alpena County Jail. McKinnon was arraigned last week in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle, one count of larceny of firearm, one count of felon in possession firearm, and one count of felony firearm.



