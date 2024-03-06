Roscommon Co. road worker nearly hit by oncoming car

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Warm temperatures mean construction is starting earlier in Northern Michigan, and unfortunately that means more work zone accidents.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, in 2022 there were nearly 2,000 work zone injuries and 23 work zone deaths.

Doug Swanson, who works for the Roscommon County Road Commission, almost became one of those injured or dead.

“I’m blessed that I’m able to be here and interview instead of you guys having a story to tell about how a construction worker was killed, and a widow and three kids not having their dad,” said Swanson.

Swanson was standing in front of his truck on Monday, giving signals for people to stop or drive slowly, when he noticed one car was not stopping.

“I was standing in the back of the vehicle where we stand as a flagman. I saw her coming, I saw her face. She eyes were real big. She had no time to even hit her brakes. I don’t understand how she wasn’t paying attention,” said Swanson.

The truck he was standing in front of is now totaled. “And it was airborne because there was no skid marks or anything,” he said.

Swanson served in the Marines for 20 years in the aviation field. He said there was always movement and they had to keep their heads on a swivel, training that likely helped in this situation.

As Swanson experienced, MDOT said that these danger accidents happen in a matter of seconds.

“It only takes a second, a second of inattention, a second of hazardous driving, and we can have serious injuries or even deaths. That’s life-changing for everyone involved,” said James Lake, MDOT North Region communications representative.

With an early spring and road work already in full swing, Lake said drivers need to start looking for signs of construction.

“We place signs and barrels, often well in advance of our construction zones, so that drivers can notice that there’s going to be a change ahead and start adjusting their speed appropriately,” said Lake.

“As drivers, we’re all guilty of it. We’ve allowed ourselves to be distracted by something else in our vehicle that should not be taking our attention at that time. But in construction zones, particularly where our workers are right up against the roadway, this is a life-or-death situation. And any of these distractions in your vehicle are not worth the risk to your life, your passenger’s life or the life of one of the construction workers,” he added.

Swanson echoed Lake’s sentiment. “It’s not worth it. If you take a life, you’re always going to be thinking of that and then thinking of your family. You want to go home to them.”