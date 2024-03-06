Lake City man arrested on charges of drunk driving and carrying a concealed pistol

Shaun William Lewis (Derrick Carroll)

WEXFORD COUNTY - On March 3 around 2:20 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post said they stopped a vehicle on 16 RD near 47 RD in Cedar Creek Township. The driver, 43-year-old Shaun William Lewis from Lake City, displayed signs of intoxication, they said.

When asked if he had any weapons in the vehicle, Lewis stated he did, troopers said.

Sobriety tests were administered, and Lewis was placed under arrest, troopers said.

Troopers then said they recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun from the center console of the truck.

Lewis also had a fully loaded magazine in his right front pocket, troopers reported.

Lewis did not have a permit to carry a concealed pistol, and the handgun was not registered, troopers said.

Lewis was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of carrying concealed weapon, and operating while intoxicated third offense.



