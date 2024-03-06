High schoolers could get paid for their names and likeness under proposed legislation

Michigan legislators heard testimony Wednesday on a bill to allow high school athletes to receive compensation for brands using their name, image and likeness.

It’s something big name college athletes already do — essentially becoming paid endorsers for products, brands or companies.

Supporters of the bill say it gives student athletes the opportunity to profit off of their talents earlier in life. The Senate Oversight Committee heard testimony on the bill from lawmakers and those involved with high school athletics.

“Think of this as like a job that they do after school, or something like that,” said Rep. Jimmie Wilson, D-Ypsilanti. “We don’t want them to all of a sudden have things on their jerseys and banners and things in the stadium — we want to keep all that out of there because we understand this is high school athletics, but we do want to make available for them to benefit after school, outside on their own time, from their name, image and likeness.”

Currently, over 20 other states already have similar laws allowing high school athletes to enter into promotional agreements. Under the legislation, contracts commonly referred to as NIL deals would need to be approved by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Students would be banned from promoting adult products or services and wouldn’t be allowed to advertise during official athletic events.

The legislation faced opposition from Upper Peninsula Sen. Ed McBroom, who says adding more money into high school sports opens the door to a long list of problems.

“I don’t know that it’s what’s really the healthiest thing for why we have public education in the first place, which is to get educated, to get skill sets that are diverse and provide career opportunities,” McBroom said. “And when it comes to professional athletes, it’s such a small window, so I have the sympathy for what’s happening. But on the other side, I’m just not sure that this is the healthiest thing for education.”

In the hearing, McBroom said that the legislation could “corrupt” the high school sports experience and create unsavory incentives for adults involved in the programs.

“We’re now creating a world with so much more money and so many more pressures and politics and stuff beyond just — let my kid play so he can potentially get a scholarship. Now it’s ‘let my kid play, he’s got contracts he’s got to fill. He’s got money right now.’ And the perverse incentives that are going to develop through this are highly concerning to me,” he said.

The bill also has provisions preventing booster organizations from explicitly pooling money to attract students to a specific school and students would be required to maintain their academic and athletic performance.

Mark Uyl, director of the MHSAA said that the organization’s endorsement of the bill was contingent on these standards.

“Our support on this really hinges on the fact that it’s incredibly narrow. And it’s individual opportunities for individual kids — any kind of group, collective, booster club, dad’s club turning into that would really, I think, undercut the fabric of school sports here in our state.”

The bill was passed with some bipartisan support in the House last year. Members of the Oversight Committee will still need to approve minor changes to the bill before it goes to the full Senate, after which it could go to the governor’s desk.