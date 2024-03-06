GTSO divers take advantage of iceless lakes, cold water for their monthly training

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office dive team trains year-round, and with little ice on the water there’s no better time for their monthly training.

Despite the lack of ice, they said it’s not exactly a good time to go swimming. You should always pay attention to water temperature, in the 30s to 40s right now. That means you can lose muscle movement due to hypothermia in a matter of minutes.

Grand Traverse County divers respond to around 12-15 calls a year, and every situation is different depending on the weather and time of year.

“Unless people are wearing personal flotation devices, they can be treading water but with the cold water they can tire quickly and slip below the surface, which then makes the search incredibly difficult for us. That’s why we stress wearing those flotation devices. It gives the rescuers the time to get there to help get you out of the water,” said Lt. Jon Morgan, GTSO dive team commander.

Dive teams utilize equipment like underwater drones and airboats for thin-ice and open water rescue, but they are trained to put bodies in the water when they get the call.