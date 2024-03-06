Grand Traverse Co. drivers can submit pothole reports to the road commission

TRAVERSE CITY — As we get an early start to pothole season this year, drivers in Grand Traverse County can now report potholes in their area.

All you have to do is use the non-emergency reporting system set up by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission to submit a report online.

These reports help crews find potholes they need to fill, and you can even see live updates on your report.

Advertisement

“They can do it live and [mark] that exact spot and location so we actually take care of these issues. We’re actually looking for a physical hole, not just places where the asphalt is broke up,” said Dan Watkins, GTCRC manager.

GTCRC said locations outside of their jurisdiction won’t surveyed.