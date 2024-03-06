CDC releases new guidelines for respiratory illnesses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV

TRAVERSE CITY — The CDC released new safety recommendations for respiratory viruses.

They help simplify the guidelines to protect yourself against illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have dropped, but the CDC wants to remind people that while they’re relaxing their recommendations, the basics become even more important.

They emphasis practice like personal hygiene, staying up to date on vaccinations and getting fresh air.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, nobody had immunity because this was a brand new virus. Nobody had seen it before, so nobody had immunity. Now, the vast majority of Americans have either had COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic or have been vaccinated against COVID-19. So now we’re in a situation where the virus has changed to be more contagious, but much less severe in the symptoms it gives you,” said Joe Santangelo, M.D., Munson Healthcare.

