Vote for Ludington as Best Historic Small Town in USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award

Ludington was recognized as a nominee for USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town.

One of 20 other towns nominated, the visitors bureau said they believe there were several reasons for the nomination, including their lighthouses, the S.S. Badger and the historic homes in Ludington.

“It’s not just an honor for Ludington, but for all of Michigan to be part of this. And it’s a way for us to really communicate that Michigan and Ludington are more than just a beautiful place to be,” said Brandy Miller, Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Anyone over 18 can vote here for Ludington to be awarded the Best Historic Small Town. The deadline to vote is April 1.