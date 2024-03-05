Traverse City to raise monthly parking rates in 2025 as less workers park downtown

TRAVERSE CITY — Starting next year, paying for monthly parking in downtown Traverse City will cost a bit more.

The City said they’ve seen less employees parking downtown in the last few years, due in large part to more remote work since the pandemic. To make up for the loss in parking fees, which pay for operation and repairs, Traverse City is raising rates their permit rates.

Larry C. Hardy garage parking will increase by 4%, from $50 to $52 per month. Old Town garage parking will increase by 17%, from $30 to $35 per month. Surface parking lots will increase by 13%, from $38 to $43.

Advertisement

“We want to make sure that these structures, being as costly as they are, that we can extend their life the longest that we can,” said Nicole VanNess, DDA Transportation and Mobility Director. “Typically, garages are estimated at 50-plus years...By introducing these nominal increases, we’re hopefully saving to be able to perform these routine repairs and then not have to do such a big increase all at once.”

The rate increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

You can find more information about monthly parking permits here.