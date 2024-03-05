State awards $64M in grants to community centers across Michigan

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded $64 million in Community Center Grant funds for 100 Michigan municipalities and organizations to expand programming or work on capital projects to serve 1.6 million Michiganders.

“Community centers anchor thriving communities across Michigan, offering Michiganders places to gather, connect, learn, and access resources,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This funding for community centers will help us deliver on our ‘Make it in Michigan’ vision to revitalize cities and towns across Michigan by making them more attractive places to live, work, and invest.”

The grantees provide a diverse set of services including after-school programming, workforce development, recreational activities, supporting older adults and more. Grants will be awarded to 69 nonprofit agencies, 22 local government agencies and nine schools/universities all across the state.

There were nearly 1,000 applications requesting over $1 billion in funding. Organizations in 43 Michigan counties received funding that will serve a total of 80 counties across the state.

The Michigan Community Service Commission, the state’s lead agency on volunteerism, administered the grant process.

Some of the grants coming to Northern Michigan include:

Alpena – Boys and Girls Club of Alpena – $150,000

Baldwin – Baldwin Community School – $150,000

Bellaire – Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology – $1,200,000

Brimley – Bay Mills Indian Community – $300,000

Cadillac – Wexford County Airport Authority – $1,000,000

Gladwin – Gladwin County District Library – $400,000

Harrison – City of Harrison – $550,000

Mancelona – Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan – $300,000

Traverse City – Botanical Garden Society of Northwest Michigan, Inc. – $700,000

Traverse City – Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan – $250,000

Traverse City – SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers – $250,000

Sault Ste. Marie – Soo Locks Children’s Museum – $500,000

You can find the full list here.