SAULT STE. MARIE — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

Police said it happened just before noon near the intersection of Ashmun St. and Sheridan Dr., just south of the Ashmun St. bridge.

They said a pickup truck hit the teenager while he was walking across the street. The teen is in stable condition.

The bridge was shut down for more than an hour, and police are still investigating.