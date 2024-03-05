North Country Trail celebrates 44 years as a National Scenic Trail

TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday marks 44 years since Congress declared North Country Trail a National Scenic Trail.

North County Trail is 4,800 miles long and runs across eight states, making it the longest National Scenic Trail in America. Michigan has the most miles of those eight states, with more than 1,000 miles running through both peninsulas.

“It’s a beast. We don’t see a ton of through-hikers because it’s so long. But at the same time, we like to brag that it’s the backyard trail. It’s very, very easy to access from many smaller communities. You don’t need a tremendous amount of gear to be able to go out and enjoy stretches of it,” said Kate Lemon, North Country Trail Association.

You can plan your hike and find out more information on the trail association’s website.